Erie Launching ‘Protect My Family’ Campaign As Continued Spread of COVID-19 in Erie Raises Concerns

Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Erie County, organizations are joining together to combat the spread.

The campaign kicks off Friday at 9:00 am with the idea of bringing more awareness to one neighborhood about the dangers of the virus.

“This virus is four times as high in the African American and minority neighborhood and that is totally unacceptable,” said My Family Campaign event organizer Dwane Brock.

Data has shown that one city area in particular is home to 20% of Erie County cases.

“There was a concentration of cases in the 16503 zip code area that is in the lower east side with some extension to the 16504 area,” said UPMC Hamot Vice President of Patient Care Services Jim Donnelly.

The City of Erie is teaming up with the United Clergy of Erie in order to promote the Protect My Family Campaign.

This involves volunteers going into the streets to not only teach about the risks of the disease but to also help provide masks if needed.

“There are people in the neighborhood who don’t understand English, we have people from different ethnicities in this particular neighborhood,” said Brock.

“Therefore, the literature is designed with different cartoons on it to let them know the seriousness of this issue. We are all human beings and it doesn’t matter about race, color or creed we are talking about saving lives.”

But in the end there is one message that the volunteers will work to deliver.

“By protecting yourself, you protect your family and there is nothing more important than that.”

The campaign kicks off with a prayer service at 9:00 am Friday morning at the Eagles Nest.