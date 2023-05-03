(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie native is the latest addition to the Pennsylvania Bar Association (PBA) Board of Governors.

Lawyer Tina M. Fryling, a sole practitioner in Erie, will begin a three-year term on the PBA Board of Governors on May 5, in Philadelphia.

According to a release, Fryling is one of 12 zone governors and will represent Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Venango and Warren county lawyers on the PBA Board.

She is a past voting zone delegate to the PBA House of Delegates and a past member of the PBA Solo and Small Firm Section.

Fryling is also a member of the Erie County Bar Association. She has most recently served on the Erie County Pardon Project and the Lawyers Referral and Information Services committees.

An Erie native, Fryling has been practicing law since 1995 and primarily serves clients in Crawford, Erie and Warren counties. She specializes in bankruptcy law, criminal appeals and post-conviction relief and adoption.