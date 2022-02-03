Erie leaders announce Black History Month celebrations

Community leaders gathered at City Hall Thursday morning to highlight several opportunities to celebrate Black History Month.

Mayor Joe Schember and other city leaders announced the Black History Month social media campaign at the Mayor’s weekly news conference Thursday.

The city is partnering with the Shared Heritage Project to showcase the work of Erie’s black pioneers and community builders.

Another effort to celebrate diversity in the Erie community is through a panel showcasing the work of several organizations including historically black sororities and fraternities.

One local member is encouraging community members to attend the event at City Hall.

“We’re going to have a discussion about those organizations, their history, their significance, and their future in our community. That event is to take place on February 23rd starting at 5:30 in City Council Chambers,” said Lyn Twillie Darby, Member of HBA Advisory Council.