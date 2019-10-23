Erie leaders return from Great Lakes Commission meeting

A trip looking to help ensure the safety of the Great Lakes system has ended for Erie County leaders,

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, State Rep. Pat Harkins, Brenda Sandberg and Tim Bruno each made their way to Quebec City for the meetings. During the trip, members from each of the Great Lake states and the two provinces join together to discuss a variety of different issues.

“We’re really dealing with a multitude of issues in every meeting, but one of the things that is happening right now is that the Commission is really looking at itself and determining with the fact that we have what are our abilities to protect this lake.” Dahlkemper said.

Dahlkemper confirmed when the commission meets next fall, It will be in Erie