Erie LGBTQ Symposium welcomes individuals from Tri-State area

The Greater Erie Alliance for Equality welcomes LGBTQ individuals from across the Tri-State area into Erie.

The symposium helps create an education atmosphere where LGBTQ people can learn about services within the community.

The event includes an abundant amount of session including health care and therapy within the LGBTQ community.

More than seventy people also had the opportunity to hear from legislative educator Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

“To bring people together from very different backgrounds and help them understand you know different ways to support each other and the LGBTQ community is vital.” said Leah Manino, President of Greater Erie Alliance for Equality.

The event concluded with a diversity and inclusion panel for participants to ask questions.