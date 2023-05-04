Many area businesses and clubs were celebrating the franchise Star Wars with a yearly celebration.

Thursday was “May the Fourth” which is a play on the famous Star Wars line “may the force be with you.”

Millcreek Branch Library is one of the places that was taking advantage of the fun.

Children’s activities were going on all day. This includes crafts, and drawings all related to Star Wars such as finger puppets and coloring pictures.

“It’s a great way to bring the public into the library especially younger ones, when they are here, they can find something else that might interest them find a book to check out or any of our great materials to check out,” said John Euliano of the Millcreek Branch Library.

The Iroquois Branch Library was also celebrating the day with Star Wars-themed buttons.