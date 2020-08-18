Erie limo business owner settles with the PA Attorney General lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Attorney General and a former Erie resident and business owner have settled in court.

Matthew Barnes and his businesses, Barnes Professional Limousine Service LLC and Walten Point Productions LLC, were sued by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for allegedly charging customers large amounts of money and fees for rental services.

In the suit, the AG’s office accuses Barnes and his two businesses of violating Pennsylvania’s Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, after Barnes quoted a price for his limousine services, he later charged customers extra hourly fees for the vehicle’s travel to and from its warehouse. If customers disputed the inflated charges with their banks, Barnes charged them another $500 or more for the dispute.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes operates his business in Florida through websites that offer limousine rental services in Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana and other states. To fulfill his contracts, he hires third-party limousine companies.

According to the settlement, Barnes is now required to:

Comply with the Consumer Protection Law

Disclose in writing that the Pennsylvania consumer will be using a third-party vendor

Provide an itemized list of all charges before entering into a contract with consumers in Pennsylvania

Provide a contract for transportation and/or motor vehicle rentals services in Pennsylvania

Not charge a Pennsylvania consumer fees, penalties, etc. related to disputes or inquires about charges, or put any language into a contract that would allow him to charge those fees, etc.

Disclose name and business address on all advertisements, social media accounts, or websites.

Also, Barnes is ordered to pay $2,571.70 for restitution, $10,000 for civil penalties, $2,428.30 for public protection and education services and $5,000 to the Commonwealth.