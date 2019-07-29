Erie locals weigh in on Community College issue

Erie County’s task force has now held 2 public hearings about the kind of community college that should be in the Erie area for the future. The absence of a community college has been felt in Erie County for years. “I was a single parent for 11 years and I couldn’t do college because I was parenting,” said Erie local Chris Pacley Couch.

Jorianna Hudson lives in Waterford. She says a stand alone community college is necessary. “I think it would possibly be a better opportunity to get that degree at the end,” said Hudson.

Tanaejah Clay is 19 years old. She think community college would be convenient for those that are on the go. “You get an Associate degree real quick,” said Clay.

No new date has been set yet for upcoming community college public hearings.