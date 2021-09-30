Erie man accused in 2020 fatal shooting outside local convenience store set to appear in court Thursday

An Erie man accused of criminal homicide will appear in court Thursday for his formal arraignment.

Kyontia Blanks is accused of fatally shooting Frederick Perry, 44, in October of 2020. The shooting took place outside of a convenience store on West 18th and Chestnut Streets.

In April of 2021, U.S. Marshals took Blanks into custody in Brooklyn, New York.

Blanks will be formally arraigned in Judge Daniel Brabender’s chambers at the Erie County Courthouse at 1 p.m. Thursday.

