An Erie man accused of arson is expected to plead guilty in court today.

66-year-old Stephen Duffala was arrested last October in connection with a fire that occurred at Friendship Apartments.

Duffala is charged with multiple felony counts of arson, aggravated assault, and risking a catastrophe.

As a result of the fire two people were treated for smoke inhalation. Police said Duffala lived in the apartment where the fire happened.