An Erie man accused of drowning his cat in a bathtub is facing trial after he waived his preliminary hearing today.

Richard Kesselring is charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal.

Kesselring reportedly told investigators that he drowned his cat, Mischief, because the cat chewed his son’s toys.

Kesselring remains in Erie County Prison on 10% of a $10,000 bond.