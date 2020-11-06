Erie man accused of murder outside gentlemen’s club headed to trial

An Erie man accused of murdering someone outside a gentlemen’s club is headed to trial.

The court has decided to move forward with all charges against the alleged killer. His attorney says this is a case of self defense.

29-year old Corey Kendig is accused of killing 33-year old Jeremy Jones outside of an East Lake Road gentlemen’s club on October 13th.

Multiple witnesses say a group of seven were out celebrating a 21st birthday that night, testifying that once they decided to leave the bar, an altercation began in the parking lot between one of the people in the group and Kendig.

The defendant reportedly shot Jeremy Jones in the stomach. He was one of those involved in the altercation.

The defense sees the case as self defense.

“A citizen has the right to use lethal force to defend himself anytime he reasonably believes he’s in jeopardy of serious bodily injury or death at the hands of another and that’s what we have here. We have an individual who was jumped by no less than four people outside of a tavern.” said John Carlson, lawyer for Kendig.

“We believe in our investigation. We have a lot more to do, but our preliminary investigation shows that this is a self-defense case and we are confident that we are going to be able to show that to a jury.” said Gene Placidi.

Erie County Assistant District Attorney Molly Anglin said that the prosecution is not seeking first degree murder in this case. They are charging Kendig with criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession of an instrument of crime and criminal mischief.

Kendig is out on bail. This comes after court set bond at $100,000 on Thursday.