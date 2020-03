An Erie man accused of sexual assault is expected in court today.

63-year-old David Lindvay is due to enter a guilty plea in court today. The Erie man is accused of sexually assaulting a boy for over 18 years.

The victim, who is now an adult, says the abuse happened from July 1999 to July 2017.

Lindvay is charged with felony counts of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and sexual assault.