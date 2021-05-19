Erie man among seven people to plea guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at Bowling Green State University

An Erie man is among seven people to plea guilty to various charges in the fraternity hazing death of a student at a university in Ohio.

The men were indicted last month in the death of 20-year-old Stone Foltz.

Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who authorities said was blindfolded and told to drink an excessive and ultimately fatal amount of alcohol during an off campus hazing ritual.

Fraternity members, including Niall Sweeny, took Foltz to his apartment afterwards where a roommate later found Foltz unconscious.

Foltz died three days later.

The charges vary by student and include involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide among others.