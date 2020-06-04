Erie man appears in federal court for alleged arson of local coffee shop during weekend riot

The man accused of arson for allegedly attempting to start a fire during Saturday night’s riot was in court today.

The man, charged with arson of a local downtown coffee shop during last weekend’s riot, appeared in federal court.

Erie resident, 28-year-old Melquan Barnett, is charged with malicious destruction of property using fire and explosives at Ember + Forge.

During this mornings initial appearance, Barnett’s charge was explained to him, as well as, the penalties he could face.

The government explained they are seeking detention. The hearing for that is scheduled for June 8th at 1 p.m.

The judge has also scheduled a preliminary hearing for Barnett on June 12th at 10 a.m.