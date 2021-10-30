Erie man apprehended in Chautauqua County following burglary incident

James Gnacinski, 39, of Erie

According to the Warren Times Observer, an Erie man was taken into custody on October 28th after a burglary incident was reported.

39-year-old James D. Gnacinski of Erie was taken into custody without incident following a burglary incident that was reported at a hunting cabin on Route 394 in Westfield.

Gnacinski is being charged in Pennsylvania with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary-bodily injury crime, criminal trespass, intimidation of victim, terroristic threats, and two counts of simple assault for an incident that occurred earlier in September. He is also facing burglary charges out of Chautauqua County.

It was on October 20th, that Girard Police responded to a reported domestic situation that involved a box cutter at 3:26 a.m. It was in this incident that a woman who previously had a relationship with Gnacinski, told police that Gnacinski used a ladder to enter her home while she was asleep.

The woman reported that she awoke to Gnacinski who was wearing gloves and had a box cutter against her throat before grabbing her by the hair and forcing her to get her keys in order for the two to escape.

It was also reported that Gnacinski struck the woman multiple times in the face and told her that “you can die in the house and your son can find you, or we can go downstairs. You don’t get to say anything.”

As Gnacinski was unlocking a door, the woman ran into another room only to be told by Gnacinski that it was too late and that she was going to die now.

According to the victim, because of the noise of the dispute, Gnacinski believed that the police were arriving thus he fled only to return three more times while threatening the woman each time telling her not to call the police or tell anyone that he had been there.

It was then that Gnacinski left and was not located. Later that day the woman gave her statement to the Girard Borough Police where police also observed injuries on the woman’s face.

Police later filled out a lethality assessment and filed it with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident in Chautauqua County prompted a large search involving several agencies.

Gnacinski was later on apprehended and is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail.

