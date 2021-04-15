Erie man arguing self defense in homicide trial

Another Erie man is arguing self defense in a murder trial.

Derrick Feidler is accused of fatally shooting another man back in 2019. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is asserting that Feidler committed first degree murder when he shot 38-year-old Jose Arenas Jr.

Feidler is accused of going into his home in the 1400 block of West 35th Street to retrieve a rifle before fatally shooting Arenas in the chest.

In February 2020, Judge Brabender allowed Feidler to be released from the Erie County Prison after posting bail.

The DA’s office objected to Feidler’s release.

Feidler’s homicide trial began yesterday with opening statements.