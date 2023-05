The man accused in the fatal shooting appeared by video in Erie County Court Wednesday afternoon for a formal arraignment, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors are seeking a first-degree murder conviction for Shannon Goodwin.

Goodwin, 22, allegedly fatally shot Steve Smith, 38, inside the Metroplex Nightclub on Buffalo Road. That incident happened during a private party on December 30, 2022.

Jury selection for Goodwin’s trial is scheduled for Monday, October 23.