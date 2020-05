One man is behind bars after a drug bust in Erie.

Erie Police made their way to the 800 block of East 24th Street Tuesday. Once inside the home, they found an ounce of fentanyl and a stolen handgun.

52-year-old James Troop Jr. was arrested and faces multiple charges. Some of those charges include manufacture and intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Troop is now in the Erie County Prison on a $50,000 straight cash bond.