(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested for a list of charges after he allegedly was caught driving a stolen car in Chautauqua County.

According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, the 27-year-old Erie man was stopped for an alleged vehicle violation at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 22 in the Village of Silver Creek, New York. The deputy then suspected the driver was impaired by drugs. He reportedly was in a stolen vehicle.

The man allegedly tried to run away, but he was apprehended.

Ultimately, he was arrested for DWAI (driving while ability impaired), criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, resisting arrest, unlicensed operator, and failure to keep right.

He was taken to the Hanover Substation for processing and then was released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Hanover Court, New York.