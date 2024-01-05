(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie man has been arrested for inappropriate sexual contact with a minor while working at a local youth counseling center.

Shaquon Thrower, 28, of Erie turned himself in to Pennsylvania State Police Erie Friday afternoon for allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a minor at Harborcreek Youth Services.

According to PSP Erie, the incident took place at the facility on Jan. 3 while Thrower and the victim were in the TV room when police said Thrower engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the victim.

Thrower was also contracted as a truancy officer for a local school district.

He’s since been arraigned and been committed to the Erie County Prison on $35,000 bond.