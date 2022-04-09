Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Family Dollar in Erie twice in the same night, and leading police on a chase.

Erie City Police report a man was seen on surveillance video leaving the Family Dollar in the 100 block of East 12th Street in Erie Friday evening around 7:30 p.m. with merchandise worth around $80-$100.

The man reportedly fled the scene on foot, and was later spotted at the KFC on Parade Street. However, once police arrived on the scene, the man was gone.

Police say they were called back to the same Family Dollar around 1:49 a.m. Saturday to find the glass on the front door broken. Police report the suspect was captured on surveillance video again, this time leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to police, a cruiser patrolling the area later saw a man fitting the description of the suspect and a foot chase ensued. Police say they found items on the man from Family Dollar. The suspect was taken into custody.

Once back at the police station, police discovered the suspect was also wanted on a parole violation and in Ohio.

Antonio Hawthorne, 52, of Erie, is currently awaiting arraignment in the Erie City Jail. Hawthorne is being charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, trespass and eluding police.