Erie man arrested for stealing two-year-old’s gravestone, threatening to break it

An Erie man is under arrest for larceny and desecrating a grave after the gravestone of a two-year-old child was stolen from a Clymer, New York cemetery.

58-year-old Edwin Stancliff surrendered to authorities and faces those charges.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the stolen gravestone was located in the City of Erie.

The family of two-year-old Clint Kopta say they received a threat by text that the stone would be pulverized and the gravel spread on a driveway.

The theft took place at the St. Mathias Cemetery in Clymer.