One man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a woman twice.

36-year-old Daryl Carson is facing a variety of charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

According to Erie Police, the incident occurred in the 200 block of East 21st Street last night.

The victim was reportedly Carson’s ex-girlfriend. She was taken to the hospital for stab wounds to her right thigh and left groin.

There is currently no word on her condition.