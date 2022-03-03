(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man was arrested after being caught allegedly burglarizing a Summit Township home.

On March 1, the Pennsylvania State Police was contacted by a representative of the real estate owner (an LLC of Palo Alto, California) who was watching the suspect in the Summit Township home via closed circuit camera.

The home is located on Fairfield Avenue.

When state troopers arrived in the area, they witnessed lights on in the residence. The troopers established a perimeter, and the suspect was observed turning lights on and off inside the residence.

Troopers ordered the suspect to open the rear sliding glass door. After complying with the order, the suspect was arrested. No other people were found in the residence.

The 30-year-old suspect, Justin Rowry, allegedly had entered the home through a living room window.

He was processed for burglary, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling at night, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was housed in Erie County Jail and was awaiting arraignment.

