Erie man awaiting sentencing in crash that split SUV, left three people severely injured

An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a crash that left three people severely injured in 2019.

41-year-old Nicholas Battles is facing two felony counts of accidents involving serious bodily injury and numerous summary violations.

This comes as Battles was traveling east on East Lake Road at a high speed in Dec. 2019 when he hit the backside of a Chevrolet Equinox in Harborcreek. The impact of the crash split apart the front and rear passenger compartments.

Battles fled the crash scene at the time of the accident.

