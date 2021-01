An Erie man is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to killing a bicyclist with his car.

46-year-old Raymond Breter is facing two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence and careless driving unintentional death.

This comes after the 45-year-old Demond Beason died from injuries he suffered during that accident which happened in the 1400 block of Sassafras Street on June 28th of last year.

Erie Police said Breter also had cocaine in his blood at the time of the crash.