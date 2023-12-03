Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie homeowner is raising money for veterans with a seasonal display.

“Operation Griswold” started eight years ago by Fred Wienecke, it includes 50 songs with 16 channels and 30 to 40 light structures.

Griswold raises money for projects at the Soldiers and Sailors Home.

“We pay for the internet for the residents down there, we bought computers for them over the years, had the opportunity to really touch some lives down there,” said Fred Wienecke, Erie homeowner. “I know there’s a lot of homes in Erie that do Christmas light displays for different events and sponsoring different organizations in Erie, to my knowledge, we’re the only one that’s veteran-based.”

Wienecke said a 501 C3 has officially been obtained this year to deem Operation Griswold as a non-profit.