Erie man charged for Halloween fatal shooting in court today for formal arraignment

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office will move forward with a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting from Halloween day.

Jonathan Outlaw was back in court today for a formal arraignment.

Outlaw could face a life sentence if found guilty of shooting 37-year-old Duane Buckner.

The 35-year-old is also facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of an instrument of a crime.

Outlaw is currently being held in the Erie County Prison without bond.

His trial is scheduled for April 20th with Judge John Mead presiding over the case.