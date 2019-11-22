Erie man charged in a case of animal cruelty for drowning his cat in a bathtub

An Erie man has been charged in a case of animal cruelty for drowning his cat in a bathtub.

43-year-old Richard Kesselring was arraigned Thursday on a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal.

According to the criminal complaint, Kesselring reportedly sent text messages to his ex-girlfriend on November 7th that read “Mischief is dead” and that he killed Mischief because he chewed his son’s birthday presents.

On November 8th, Kesselring reportedly told investigators that he drowned Mischief in his bathtub two days earlier because the cat chewed his son’s toys.

He said he was going to take the cat to the A.N.N.A. Shelter, but knew they had a lot of cats and he thought they would charge him a fee.

According to the criminal complaint, Kesselring confirmed that Mischief’s body was in a trash can and he signed paperwork to relinquish the cat’s body to the Humane Society for cremation. Officers later retrieved the body from the trash can.

Kesslering showed investigators fresh scratches inside his right wrist area, which he says they came from Mischief during the drowning.

Kesselring is currently being held in Erie County Prison on a $10,000 bond.