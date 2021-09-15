Erie man charged in connection to shooting death of Crawford County woman

Pennsylvania State Police have charged an Erie man in connection to the shooting death of a Sadsbury Township woman.

Daryl Gillespie, 27, was arrested by police for the alleged murder of Christina Ruhl Farnsworth, 23. The shooting reportedly occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of State Highway 618.

Ruhl Farnsworth was found deceased at that residence.

State Police allege that Gillespie left his house in Erie and traveled to Farnsworth’s home Tuesday morning where he allegedly shot Farnsworth in her bedroom.

Police say that the two were married, but were reportedly going through marital problems.

Gillespie was arraigned and is being held without bail in the Crawford County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28th.

