Erie man charged in May 2020 downtown riot pleads guilty in Federal Court

The first person arrested and charged in the May 30th, 2020 downtown riot pleads guilty.

30-year-old Tyvarh Nicholson of Erie pleads guilty in Federal Court today to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Nicholson was accused of throwing moltov cocktails at police during the May 30th unrest that occurred after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Nicholson allegedly tried to light a molotav cocktail on State Street.

He is facing up to ten years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced in December.

