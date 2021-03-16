Erie man charged in second homicide after convicted of second degree murder

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

An Erie man has been charged in a second homicide after being convicted of second degree murder last week.

24-year-old Marshawn Williams is facing charges of criminal homicide robbery following the shooting death of 25-year-old Patric Phillips in December of 2020.

Erie County Jury recently found Williams guilty of second degree murder after fatally shooting Devin Way in January of 2020.

Both incidents happened within one month of each other. Williams remains in the Erie County Prison without bond.