Erie Man charged with arson and robbery sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison

An Erie man who pleaded guilty to intentionally setting fire to a man’s home has been sentenced.

25-year-old Juan Bermudez received 2 years and 3 months to 4 years and 6 months in state prison. He is charged with robbery, arson, and other charges in connection to a Wesleyville fire.

The fire happened in the 1700 block of Bird Drive during the early morning hours of August 31st last year. Wesleyville Police say the fire was part of a home invasion.

The homeowner reportedly came back from shopping when armed men broke into the house and stole numerous items, then set the house on fire.