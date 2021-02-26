Erie man charged with attempted homicide following New Year’s Day shooting

An Erie man is charged with attempted homicide following a shooting at a New Year’s Day party.

That incident happened in the 600 block of Wallace Street when 41-year-old Jarrett Beason allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a female at the party.

He reportedly pointed a gun at the woman and pulled the trigger, but the bullet missed the woman and struck a window.

Beason then fled the scene.

He faces several charges, including criminal attempted homicide, attempted aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a firearm.