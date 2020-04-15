Erie man charged with fatal DUI

A 51-year-old Erie man is now being charged with a DUI accident in December that claimed the life of an 80-year-old man.

That accident took place on Route 18 just North of Angling Road outside of Linesville. It involved a box truck and a minivan.

Police have charged 51-year-old Charles Steigerwald of Erie. He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Rita Marwood.

Police believe Steigerwald was under the influence when he crossed the center line in his box truck.

The minivan driver, 80-year-old David Davis of Springboro, was killed.