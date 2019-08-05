Breaking News
Erie man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault heading to trial

An Erie man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault will be heading to trial.

According to police, Louis Palumbo stabbed 53-year-old Christopher Hakola to death in the 300 block of Cranch Avenue in July.

During his preliminary hearing today, a detective who handled the investigation testified. According to the detective, Hakola’s wife witnessed Palumbo stab her husband.

Palumbo reportedly was renting a room in the Hakola’s house when the stabbing happened after an altercation between Hakola and Palumbo.

The judge held over all charges for trial.

