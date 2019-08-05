Erie man charged with first-degree murder

A 22-year-old Erie man is formally charged with first degree murder today.

According to police, Kevin Hicks-Franklin stabbed 20-year-old Statleisha Smith to death back in May.

Smith was killed after apparently trying to break up a domestic fight between Hicks-Franklin and his girlfriend.

Police believe that Smith accompanied her friend to a home along the 500 block of East 11 Street to retrieve clothing. After a confrontation ensued, Smith was killed while trying to defend her friend.

Hicks-Franklin’s trail date is scheduled for sometime in January of 2020.