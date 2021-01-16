Erie man charged with homicide by vehicle turns himself in

An Erie man charged with homicide by vehicle in a fatal car-motorcycle crash has turned himself in.

According to Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, 44-year-old Alphonso Tate was involved in the death of 58-year-old Erie resident Michael Ernst.

The fatal crash between Tate and Ernst took place in June on East Lake Road and Payne Avenue.

Police reported that Ernst was pulling away from an address nearby on his Harley Davidson when he collided with a car driven by Tate.

Tate is facing a number of other charges including involuntary manslaughter and careless driving-unintentional death.