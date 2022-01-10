Erie man charged with intentional ramming of a police vehicle

Erie Police have charged one man after what they said was the intentional ramming of a police vehicle.

The incident happened on Saturday evening around 5:40 p.m. outside of the police department.

According to police, 38-year-old Ramon Harris of North East drove a 1994 Toyota Corolla into the cruiser.

Police said that Harris was eastbound on West 7th Street before turning into the City Hall parking lot.

The officer assigned to the vehicle was inside the Erie Police Department at the time, and Harris reported no injuries.

Harris is facing multiple charges and was sent to the Erie County Prison on a $5,000 bond.