Erie man charged with killing girlfriend found guilty of first degree murder

A man on trial for shooting his girlfriend and her pregnant co-worker has been found guilty today.

Luis Rodriguez has been found guilty on charges of first degree murder and attempted homicide for shooting and killing 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim last November. He is also charged with shooting Stalheim’s then pregnant co-worker in the shoulder.

During day two of the trial, the defense played a video of Erie Police interviewing Rodriguez on the day of the shooting. During that interview, Rodriguez admitted to shooting both victims.

Rodriguez told police he shot Stalheim four times, because she sent him text messages saying LOL or laugh out loud. Detectives say they were not able to retrieve those alleged text messages.

Rodriguez’s defense lawyer agreed with the prosecution that her client shot Stalheim, but he did not mean to kill her. Rodriguez took the stand and testified that he loved Stalheim and he didn’t know how things got to that point.

Rodriguez also testified he had been drinking on that day and lost control and shot Alicia.

Rodriguez’s sentencing date has not been set at this time.