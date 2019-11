An Erie man charged with murder was back in court today, but this time he was in front of a judge on a separate charge.

Earlier this month, 34-year-old Jonathan Outlaw was charged in the shooting death of 37-year-old Duane Buckner.

Today, Outlaw was sentenced to one year of probation for fleeing police during a traffic stop.

This charge is separate from the murder charge he faces.

Outlaw is currently being held in Erie County Prison with no bail.