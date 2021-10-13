Erie man charged with three armed robberies

Erie Police believe they have solved three armed robberies with one arrest.

The suspect is identified as 54-year old Mark Brinkley of West 8th Street. He is in the Erie County Prison after being arraigned on charges, including robbery.

Police took Brinkley into custody Tuesday night shortly after the robbery at the Rite Aid at West 26th Street and Sassafras Streets.

Police say he also confessed to robberies at the Walgreens at West 37th and Peach on Sunday and the Dollar Tree in the 900 block of East 26th Street last week.

Brinkley allegedly used a gun in all three.

