1  of  2
Breaking News
Erie attorney charged with forgery and theft 17-year-old found guilty of fatally shooting an Erie man

Erie man charged with uploading images of child pornography

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An Erie man is in jail on a quarter million dollar bond for allegedly uploading more than 90 images of child pornography.

Those charges were brought on against 20-year-old Dakota Robertson of Erie. He was arraigned before District Judge Tom Carney.

The initial complaint was filed with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That led to a Pennsylvania State Police investigation and the charges.

Robertson remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Police say images were found on both Robertson’s phone and computer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar