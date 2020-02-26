Erie man charged with uploading images of child pornography

An Erie man is in jail on a quarter million dollar bond for allegedly uploading more than 90 images of child pornography.

Those charges were brought on against 20-year-old Dakota Robertson of Erie. He was arraigned before District Judge Tom Carney.

The initial complaint was filed with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. That led to a Pennsylvania State Police investigation and the charges.

Robertson remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Police say images were found on both Robertson’s phone and computer.