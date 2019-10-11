Erie man convicted of first-degree murder from 2018 stabbing

An Erie County Jury has reached a verdict in a fatal stabbing case where the defendant claimed self-defense.

57-year-old Leonard Jordan has been convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of John Allen.

Jordan stabbed John Allen inside Allen’s 5th Street apartment in October 2018.

The Jury apparently did not buy Jordan’s claim that he acted in self defense in the stabbing death. Jordan said he was asleep at Allen’s apartment when he woke up to find Allen sexually harassing him. Jordan claims that is what sparked the fight that lead to Allen’s death.

The first-degree murder conviction carries a maximum life sentence. The Jury deliberated for four hours before they made their decision.