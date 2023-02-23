(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie man died on Feb. 22 from a crash in Ashtabula County, Ohio.

The crash happened at about 10:34 a.m. on State Route 11 between State Route 167 and State Route 46 near mile marker 92 near Plymouth, Ohio.

Daniel Kelly, 63, of Erie was driving a silver 2017 Subaru Forester. He was headed north. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kelly reportedly lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and spun out. He was then struck by a Jeep Compass in the driver’s-side door.

Kelly was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the Jeep, Roseann Heath, 71, of Andover, Ohio, was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center for injuries.