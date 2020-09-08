Erie man dies in Monday morning car accident

An early morning accident in Harborcreek claimed the life of an Erie man on Monday.

The accident took place in the 3200 block of Saltsman Road just south of Cumberland in Harborcreek Township right before 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The crash took the life of the driver, 55-year-old Mark Perry of Erie. According to state police, the car left the roadway and hit a sign before hitting a culvert. The car then struck two trees.

Police say Perry was not wearing his seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.