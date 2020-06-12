Erie man dies in Schuylkill County industrial accident

An Erie man is dead following an industrial accident in Schuylkill County

The call came in for an industrial accident on Plant Road in Kline Township around 1:00 PM. First responders rushed to the scene but for one man it was too late.

Emergency crews from Kline Township, McAdoo, and Hazle Towship are all on scene at the old CoGen plant.

A Schuylkill County deputy coroner and McAdoo Fire Chief Bob Leshko confirm one man died in the incident. The Schuylkill County coroner has identified the deceased and notified next of kin. The victim is identified as 32-year-old Dennis Fleming of Erie.

Officials believe instability while stripping down the former power plant may be the cause.