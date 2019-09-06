Erie man expected in court today decides to take case to trial

An Erie man who was set to make a guilty plea today decided to take his case to trial.

According to Police, back in May, 30-year-old Anthony Hernandez barricaded himself inside his home after police were called for a domestic violence incident.

Hernandez is accused of threatening his wife with a knife. After she got out of the home safely, he then barricaded himself in. SWAT Team was called in and were able to take him into custody.

Hernandez is charged with harassment, terrorist threats, plus more. There is no date set for the trial.