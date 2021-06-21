Erie man faces at least six charges after allegedly setting fire to a home on East Lake Road

An Erie man has been charged with arson after intentionally setting a home on fire.

Erie Police have charged 42-year-old George Adams with at least six charges after allegedly setting fire to a home in the 1800 block of East Lake Road on June 12th.

Two firefighters were reportedly injured while putting out the fire.

Adams was arraigned last Friday and is currently in the Erie County Prison.

